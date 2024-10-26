STORY OF THE MATCH: Coleraine 2 Glentoran 1
Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds:
2: An early free-kick by Jamie McGonigle sails harmlessly over the crossbar.
A set-piece delivery gives the visitors the lead as Daniel Amos’ cross is headed into the net by Frankie Hvid.
24: Great save by Daniel Gyollai as a corner finds itself to Matthew Shevlin who has a shot saved by the stopper.
37: Finley Thorndike forces a good save from Max Little with a rasping drive from 25 yards.
39: Bannsiders appeal for a foul but no free-kick is given which allows Glentoran to counter-attack, with Patrick McClean seeing a curling effort gathered by Little.
42: A cross by Amos turns into a shot which goes inches over the bar.
H-T: Coleraine 0 Glentoran 1
47: A half chance for Coleraine as Connor Murray’s instinctive strike from distance is palmed away by Gyollai.
52: A free-kick from 30 yards by Amos is straight down the throat of Little.
72: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Glentoran 1
Teenager Senan Devine helps get Coleraine back into the contest as he runs from deep and crosses for Shevlin to rifle into the top corner.
76: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Shevlin) Glentoran 1
A quick turnaround from Coleraine as Glackin’s deep free-kick is kept alive by Jarvis and his hooked cross meet the head of Shevlin who finds the bottom corner.
83: A brilliant curling effort from McGonigle goes agonisingly wide for the hosts.
F-T: Coleraine 2 Glentoran 1
COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Scott (Harkin ‘46 mins), Shevlin, Murray, McClelland, Glackin, McGonigle, Devine, Smith (Campbell ‘63 mins)
Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Carse, McLaughlin, Gaston, Burns.
GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Kane (Lyons-Foster ‘64 mins), Hvid, McClean, Sule, Connolly (Parfitt ‘63 mins), Palmer, Donnelly (Jenkins ‘78 mins), Fisher, Amos, Thorndike (Douglas ‘70 mins).
Subs Not Used: Mills (GK), Aouachria, Lindsay.
Referee: Jamie Robinson
