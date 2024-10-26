Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Shevlin’s second-half double gave Coleraine a comeback victory against Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

Here’s a story of the match from The Showgrounds:

2: An early free-kick by Jamie McGonigle sails harmlessly over the crossbar.

20: GOAL – Coleraine 0 Glentoran 1 (Hvid)

A set-piece delivery gives the visitors the lead as Daniel Amos’ cross is headed into the net by Frankie Hvid.

24: Great save by Daniel Gyollai as a corner finds itself to Matthew Shevlin who has a shot saved by the stopper.

37: Finley Thorndike forces a good save from Max Little with a rasping drive from 25 yards.

39: Bannsiders appeal for a foul but no free-kick is given which allows Glentoran to counter-attack, with Patrick McClean seeing a curling effort gathered by Little.

42: A cross by Amos turns into a shot which goes inches over the bar.

H-T: Coleraine 0 Glentoran 1

47: A half chance for Coleraine as Connor Murray’s instinctive strike from distance is palmed away by Gyollai.

52: A free-kick from 30 yards by Amos is straight down the throat of Little.

72: GOAL – Coleraine 1 (Shevlin) Glentoran 1

Teenager Senan Devine helps get Coleraine back into the contest as he runs from deep and crosses for Shevlin to rifle into the top corner.

76: GOAL – Coleraine 2 (Shevlin) Glentoran 1

A quick turnaround from Coleraine as Glackin’s deep free-kick is kept alive by Jarvis and his hooked cross meet the head of Shevlin who finds the bottom corner.

83: A brilliant curling effort from McGonigle goes agonisingly wide for the hosts.

F-T: Coleraine 2 Glentoran 1

COLERAINE: Little, Jarvis, Boyle, Scott (Harkin ‘46 mins), Shevlin, Murray, McClelland, Glackin, McGonigle, Devine, Smith (Campbell ‘63 mins)

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Carse, McLaughlin, Gaston, Burns.

GLENTORAN: Gyollai, Kane (Lyons-Foster ‘64 mins), Hvid, McClean, Sule, Connolly (Parfitt ‘63 mins), Palmer, Donnelly (Jenkins ‘78 mins), Fisher, Amos, Thorndike (Douglas ‘70 mins).

Subs Not Used: Mills (GK), Aouachria, Lindsay.