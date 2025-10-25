Glentoran showed their powers of recovery to edge out Crusaders in a five-goal classic in north Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.

18: Penalty appeal for Glentoran as Pat Hoban flicks the ball onto James Singleton who appears to be shoved by Lewis Barr but referee Tim Marshall waves play on.

24: GOAL – Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1 (Jenkins)

Jordan Jenkins celebrates his opener for Glentoran at Seaview

Early pressure from the visitors is rewarded as Ciaran Coll’s corner kick reaches Jordan Jenkins who can’t miss from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33: Lovely move by Glentoran as Hoban releases the run of Cammy Palmer. The midfielder crosses for Jenkins who sends his header over the bar.

37: Another effort towards goal for the Glens as Palmer’s effort from 25 yards fizzes just wide of the far post.

H-T: Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1

47: The luck of the ball works in Crusaders’ favour with Fraser Bryden having a shot deflected into the gloves of Andrew Mills.

52: A deep corner-kick by Elliot Dunlop meets the head of Lewis Barr who has an attempt tipped over the bar by Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

53: From the resulting corner, Crusaders go close again as Bryden can’t adjust his header on target.

57: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Bryden) Glentoran 1

Kurtis Forysthe’s cross is kept alive by Adam Brooks, with Bryden turning the loose ball into the net via the post.

72: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Bryden) Glentoran 1

What a cross by Dunlop and Bryden heads in his second of the game from close-range.

80: Glentoran substitute Liam Burt receives the ball inside his own half, bursts forward but his low attempt goes wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

86: A free-kick by Ryan Cooney just goes wide as Glentoran chase an equaliser.

88: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Glentoran 2 (Cooney)

The Glens do find their equaliser as Hoban lays the ball on a plate for Cooney to blast home.

90: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Glentoran 3 (Fisher)

A dramatic ending at Seaview as David Fisher sends the travelling support into raptures as the ball breaks to the substitute who smashes home.

90: The crossbar denies the Hatchetmen an equaliser as Easton’s cross meets Bryden who sees his header cannon off the woodwork.

F-T: Crusaders 2 Glentoran 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Brooks, Dunlop, Easton, O’Rourke, Williamson, Bryden, McCart, Anderson, Barr.

Subs Not Used: Dibaga (GK), Hamilton, Donnelly, Beattie, Harrison, Ritchie, Karrabecaj.

GLENTORAN: Mills, Cooney, Kane, Kelly (Fisher ‘74 mins), Connolly (Burt ‘65 mins), Palmer, Hoban, Coll, McEleney, Singleton, Jenkins (Russell ‘74 mins).

Subs Not Used: Watt (GK), Pattisson, Ferris, Kamara.