STORY OF THE MATCH: Crusaders 2 Glentoran 3
Here’s a story of the match from Seaview.
18: Penalty appeal for Glentoran as Pat Hoban flicks the ball onto James Singleton who appears to be shoved by Lewis Barr but referee Tim Marshall waves play on.
24: GOAL – Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1 (Jenkins)
Early pressure from the visitors is rewarded as Ciaran Coll’s corner kick reaches Jordan Jenkins who can’t miss from close range.
33: Lovely move by Glentoran as Hoban releases the run of Cammy Palmer. The midfielder crosses for Jenkins who sends his header over the bar.
37: Another effort towards goal for the Glens as Palmer’s effort from 25 yards fizzes just wide of the far post.
H-T: Crusaders 0 Glentoran 1
47: The luck of the ball works in Crusaders’ favour with Fraser Bryden having a shot deflected into the gloves of Andrew Mills.
52: A deep corner-kick by Elliot Dunlop meets the head of Lewis Barr who has an attempt tipped over the bar by Mills.
53: From the resulting corner, Crusaders go close again as Bryden can’t adjust his header on target.
57: GOAL – Crusaders 1 (Bryden) Glentoran 1
Kurtis Forysthe’s cross is kept alive by Adam Brooks, with Bryden turning the loose ball into the net via the post.
72: GOAL – Crusaders 2 (Bryden) Glentoran 1
What a cross by Dunlop and Bryden heads in his second of the game from close-range.
80: Glentoran substitute Liam Burt receives the ball inside his own half, bursts forward but his low attempt goes wide.
86: A free-kick by Ryan Cooney just goes wide as Glentoran chase an equaliser.
88: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Glentoran 2 (Cooney)
The Glens do find their equaliser as Hoban lays the ball on a plate for Cooney to blast home.
90: GOAL – Crusaders 2 Glentoran 3 (Fisher)
A dramatic ending at Seaview as David Fisher sends the travelling support into raptures as the ball breaks to the substitute who smashes home.
90: The crossbar denies the Hatchetmen an equaliser as Easton’s cross meets Bryden who sees his header cannon off the woodwork.
F-T: Crusaders 2 Glentoran 3
CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Forsythe, Brooks, Dunlop, Easton, O’Rourke, Williamson, Bryden, McCart, Anderson, Barr.
Subs Not Used: Dibaga (GK), Hamilton, Donnelly, Beattie, Harrison, Ritchie, Karrabecaj.
GLENTORAN: Mills, Cooney, Kane, Kelly (Fisher ‘74 mins), Connolly (Burt ‘65 mins), Palmer, Hoban, Coll, McEleney, Singleton, Jenkins (Russell ‘74 mins).
Subs Not Used: Watt (GK), Pattisson, Ferris, Kamara.
Referee: Tim Marshall