SUPERCUPNI: Fixtures, venues and kick-off times for day two of the tournament
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day two of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.
BOYS PREMIER:
Brighton v Inter CT – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road
Middlesbrough v Co Armagh – 6:00 PM – Kells
Co Down v Barca Academy Dubai – 6:00 PM – Bushmills
Co Tyrone v Hamilton Academical – 6:30 PM – The Heights
intercontinental FA v Co Fermanagh – 6:30 PM – Broughshane
Toluca v West Cork Academy – 6:30 PM – Castlerock
Co Antrim v Shoshi High School – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium
Manchester United v Skouted FC – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Rangers v Otago – 7:00 PM – Seahaven
Co Londonderry v Dundalk SL – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds
JUNIOR SECTION:
West Ham United v Stevenage – 2:30 PM – Broughshane
Celtic v Co Armagh – 2:30 PM – Riada Stadium
Rangers v FC America – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park
Co Down v Charlton Athletic – 2:30 PM – Parker Avenue
Co Antrim v Co Tyrone – 2:30 PM – The Warren
Co Londonderry v St Francis – 2:30 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds
DME Football v Blackburn Rovers – 3:00 PM – The Heights
Co Fermanagh v St Patrick's Athletic – 3:00 PM – Castlerock
MINOR SECTION:
Celtic v Loughgall – 11:00 AM – The Heights
Surf Select v Ballymena United – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)
Coleraine v IDA Bermuda – 11.00 AM – Anderson Park
Kilmarnock v Cliftonville – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds
Linfield v Stevenage – 11:00 AM – Bushmills
Plymouth Argyle v Crusaders – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue
Ross County v Glenavon – 11:00 AM – Kells
USSSA Select v Glentoran – 11:00 AM – The Warren
GIRLS PREMIER:
Northern Ireland v Galway United – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner
USSSA Select v Aston Villa – 4:30 PM – Mossley
Manchester United v Surf Select – 4:30 PM – Monkstown
Wolves v Athlone Town – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park
GIRLS JUNIOR:
Surf Select v South Belfast YL – 1:30 PM – Chimney Corner
Larne v FC America – 1:30 PM – Mossley
Linfield v Crusaders – 3:30 PM – Dixon Park
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.