After the drama of the opening day of the tournament, SuperCupNI is set to feature even more goals and high-quality action.

Here is the fixtures, timings and venues for day two of the tournament which will feature 64 teams of girls and boys across five age groups, who will participate in over 150 competitive matches across the week.

BOYS PREMIER:

Brighton v Inter CT – 2:00 PM – Scroggy Road

Co Down’s Jay Forsythe with Rioghan McKinney of Co Armagh during yesterday's action

Middlesbrough v Co Armagh – 6:00 PM – Kells

Co Down v Barca Academy Dubai – 6:00 PM – Bushmills

Co Tyrone v Hamilton Academical – 6:30 PM – The Heights

intercontinental FA v Co Fermanagh – 6:30 PM – Broughshane

Toluca v West Cork Academy – 6:30 PM – Castlerock

Co Antrim v Shoshi High School – 7:00 PM – Riada Stadium

Manchester United v Skouted FC – 7:00 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Rangers v Otago – 7:00 PM – Seahaven

Co Londonderry v Dundalk SL – 7:00 PM – Limavady Showgrounds

JUNIOR SECTION:

West Ham United v Stevenage – 2:30 PM – Broughshane

Celtic v Co Armagh – 2:30 PM – Riada Stadium

Rangers v FC America – 2:30 PM – Anderson Park

Co Down v Charlton Athletic – 2:30 PM – Parker Avenue

Co Antrim v Co Tyrone – 2:30 PM – The Warren

Co Londonderry v St Francis – 2:30 PM – Coleraine Showgrounds

DME Football v Blackburn Rovers – 3:00 PM – The Heights

Co Fermanagh v St Patrick's Athletic – 3:00 PM – Castlerock

MINOR SECTION:

Celtic v Loughgall – 11:00 AM – The Heights

Surf Select v Ballymena United – 11:00 AM – Riada (2)

Coleraine v IDA Bermuda – 11.00 AM – Anderson Park

Kilmarnock v Cliftonville – 11:00 AM – Coleraine Showgrounds

Linfield v Stevenage – 11:00 AM – Bushmills

Plymouth Argyle v Crusaders – 11:00 AM – Parker Avenue

Ross County v Glenavon – 11:00 AM – Kells

USSSA Select v Glentoran – 11:00 AM – The Warren

GIRLS PREMIER:

Northern Ireland v Galway United – 4:30 PM – Chimney Corner

USSSA Select v Aston Villa – 4:30 PM – Mossley

Manchester United v Surf Select – 4:30 PM – Monkstown

Wolves v Athlone Town – 7:00 PM – Dixon Park

GIRLS JUNIOR:

Surf Select v South Belfast YL – 1:30 PM – Chimney Corner

Larne v FC America – 1:30 PM – Mossley