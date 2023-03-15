The players were tasked to report for training on Sunday – less than 24 hours after the loss to Gary Hamilton’s side in east Belfast.

However, McCann remarked that training had already been pencilled into the schedule regardless of the outcome against the Lurgan Blues and that it helped lift spirits in the camp.

"We were always coming in on Sunday as the boys were doing a bit of rehab,” he told Glens TV.

Daniel Purkis celebrates after netting the only goal in Glentoran's 1-0 win against Ballymena United.

"We sat and had a chat and spoke to a few players individually and a lot of them as a group.

"To be fair, it was a great session and we got what we wanted out of it.

"There was a lot of positivity after it because it was doom and gloom on Saturday night after the defeat to Glenavon until we had the meeting.”

The Glens returned to action last night and earned a 1-0 win against Ballymena United as Daniel Purkis struck with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

McCann conceded that the performance was ‘ugly’ but crucially outlined that the victory moved the Glens up to fourth in the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

"It was a good, ugly 1-0 win and that's what it was,” he said.

"If we're being honest, we badly needed the three points.

"It's amazing what three points can do for you as we've jumped two places up to fourth.

"We are now only four points behind third and five points behind second.

"We have told the players 'let's kick on from here' and 'let's make a difference from now'.”

The east Belfast side are on their travels on Saturday as they face Carrick Rangers – a side they beat 5-1 just a little over a week ago.

"Carrick's a tough, tough place to go,” he continued.

"Yes, we won 5-1 there last week but I'm sure Stuart King will have his boys ready because they'll not want us to go down there and repeat that.