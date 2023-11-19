Gary Boyle is hoping Newry City's experiences of avoiding the drop will stand them in good stead as they moved bottom of the Premiership standings.

City were put to the sword by a ruthless Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park as Matthew Lusty and Thomas Galvin's double put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy.

Despite getting a lifeline late in the first-half via Dean Curry's own goal, City were unable to mount a stirring comeback as Ethan Devine bagged a fourth for the Swifts.

"The table doesn't lie, particularly at this stage," he said.

Newry City's Georgie Poynton pays close attention to Dungannon Swifts forward Matthew Lusty at Stangmore Park

"We're halfway through the season and we haven't picked up enough results to not be there which is frustrating.

"We've probably played better against some of the better teams but they've ultimately won the game.

"The fear is getting beat by those teams whilst playing well, yet falling flat when you play teams in and around you in the table.

"Now that we are here, we have hit rock bottom so to speak."

Boyle conceded his side gave themselves an uphill battle within the first 35 minutes as they found themselves 3-0 down and that Dungannon were “better in all departments”.

"After five minutes, we were 1-0 down and under huge pressure against a blustery wind and stuff like that,” he added.

"The first half hour didn't go according to plan whatsoever and the game is almost up at that moment in time.

"We had chances within the game and it could have ended 10-6.

"I think they had the better balance of chances but we've had serious opportunities, especially at the start of the second-half where if we make it 3-2 it could become a completely different game.

"We've two huge moments where the 'keeper stops the ball in the first instance, and the second when he makes a big save and it just misses an onrushing Adam Salley who would have tapped it in.

"I think if it goes 3-2 it's a completely different game - but did we deserve it? No.