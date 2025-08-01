A delighted County Antrim manager Gary Chisholm credited his players and their families after they claimed Junior section success at SuperCupNI.

County Antrim and County Armagh scored eight goals between them in their semi-finals on Thursday – but they cancelled each other out in the first-half at The Showgrounds.

However, the floodgates opened after the interval when Michael Mulholland continued his streak of scoring in every game to put Antrim ahead.

They then doubled their lead soon after when Jordan Bradley Camlin was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range.

Armagh never gave up hope and set-up a late finale through Alfie Davidson’s goal but they never found an equaliser as Antrim edged out 2-1 victors.

"It was an emotional roller coaster,” said Chisholm after the full-time celebrations.

"Three years Downsey (David Downes) and I have been doing this and every year we've given everything to the squad that was in front of us/

“This year the squad has given us sort of what we were looking for I suppose and made County Antrim proud.

"I have to give a bit to County Armagh in a huge respect to getting to where they got to and I think that showcases Northern Ireland football that two counties can get to the final with all the big teams that were there.

“So pleased like to get it over the line like we've beaten in a final, beaten in semi-finals and now here we are...we've won the final so pleased.”

Chisholm was also quick to explain how their success was more than just five days of action on the pitch.

He stated: “This is months of hard work and special mention to our committee.

“I guess they'll start to prep for next year now so it's a long road and those boys have worked exceptionally hard.

"The hard training nights and hard games away to Dublin and stuff like that means they've reaped their rewards.”

JUNIOR CUP FINALS

[SCNI Globe Final]

Blackburn Rovers 4 vs 1 Co. Down (Scroggy Road, Limavady)

[SCNI Vase Final]

Co. Londonderry 1 vs 0 Co. Tyrone (Bushmills)

[SCNI Bowl Final]