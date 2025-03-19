Linfield have got their hands on the Gibson Cup crown for a record 57th time

Linfield are currently basking in their latest title triumph as Gibson Cup number 57 was secured on Tuesday night.

The Blues have romped to the title as they were crowned champions with six games to spare - the first time a team has achieved that feat since the introduction of the 'split'.

The News Letter looks at some of the big defining moments that helped David Healy secure his sixth title during his tenure at Windsor Park.

PORTADOWN 2-2 LINFIELD

This might be a surprise inclusion considering Linfield were sucker-punched by Portadown at the death.

Despite not being the desired outcome, it was the first match since David Healy rejected the advances of Scottish side Raith Rovers to remain at the helm.

CRUSADERS 2-3 LINFIELD

After suffering back-to-back defeats to Glentoran and Crusaders in the Premiership and County Antrim Shield respectively, the Blues looked to get back to winning ways.

In a usual hard-hitting contest between the two teams, Linfield managed to come out on top in a five-goal thriller to maintain their lead at the summit.

CARRICK RANGERS 1-3 LINFIELD

The Blues were booed off the pitch and had some insults thrown at them by a small number of the travelling support after trailing at half-time at Taylors Avenue.

A week on after being beaten by Cliftonville on home soil, Linfield dug deep to leave with all three points as Kyle McClean, Joel Cooper and Chris Shields all netted in the last 20 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Healy pleaded for those members of the club’s support to get behind the team.

LARNE 0-1 LINFIELD

The Blues moved eight points clear at the summit after securing their first Premiership win at Inver Park since December 2021.

An early goal by Josh Archer proved to the difference as Linfield managed to inflict a blow on their title rivals.

LINFIELD 2-1 CLIFTONVILLE

Forget Fergie time...this was all about Healy time as Linfield netted two late goals to see off Cliftonville at Windsor Park in January.

The Reds looked like winning again at Windsor Park when talisman Joe Gormley bagged the opener on 76 minutes.

However, Linfield had different ideas as they scored twice in as many minutes to take the spoils as McClean and Matthew Fitzpatrick brought home delight.

LINFIELD 1-0 LARNE

A big game for Larne who knew they needed to win to have any chance of retaining the Gibson Cup.

A red card brandished to Andy Ryan made life difficult for the visitors who managed to go into the interval level.

In a game that always looked like being settled by a solitary goal, up-stepped January signing Kieran Offord to net the match winner.

LINFIELD 1-0 LOUGHGALL

Three points are three points no matter the final score.