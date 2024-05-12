WATCH: Daniel Lafferty's eye-catching strike for Institute against Ballymena United has been chosen as the Sports Direct Goal of the Month for April
Daniel Lafferty's stunning strike against Ballymena United in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for April.
The Institute star unleashed an incredible 25-yard drive into the roof of the net to give his team a 1-0 win over Ballymena.
Unfortunately for the Northern Ireland international and his teammates the Sky Blues won the second leg 2-0.
Lafferty collected a £150 voucher from Sports Direct as a reward for scoring April's most impressive goal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.