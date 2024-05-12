Danny Lafferty's (left) thunderbolt for Institute against Ballymena United has been chosen as the NIFWA Goal of the Month for April

Daniel Lafferty's stunning strike against Ballymena United in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for April.

The Institute star unleashed an incredible 25-yard drive into the roof of the net to give his team a 1-0 win over Ballymena.

Unfortunately for the Northern Ireland international and his teammates the Sky Blues won the second leg 2-0.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...