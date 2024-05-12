WATCH: Daniel Lafferty's eye-catching strike for Institute against Ballymena United has been chosen as the Sports Direct Goal of the Month for April

By Johnny McNabb
Published 12th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Danny Lafferty's (left) thunderbolt for Institute against Ballymena United has been chosen as the NIFWA Goal of the Month for AprilDanny Lafferty's (left) thunderbolt for Institute against Ballymena United has been chosen as the NIFWA Goal of the Month for April
Daniel Lafferty's stunning strike against Ballymena United in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off has won the Sports Direct Goal of the Month competition for April.

The Institute star unleashed an incredible 25-yard drive into the roof of the net to give his team a 1-0 win over Ballymena.

Unfortunately for the Northern Ireland international and his teammates the Sky Blues won the second leg 2-0.

Lafferty collected a £150 voucher from Sports Direct as a reward for scoring April's most impressive goal.

