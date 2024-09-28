Lee Bonis after joining ADO Den Haag. PIC: Angelo Blankespoor/ADO Den Haag

Former Portadown and Larne striker Lee Bonis opened up his account for ADO Den Haag after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Jong Utrecht.

The 25-year-old latched onto a through ball before sliding the ball below the advancing goalkeeper to get his account up and running in Holland.

Bonis’ transfer was confirmed “for an undisclosed fee” to the second-tier Eerste Divisie outfit following 58 goals in 118 appearances at Larne back in August, with his contract reported to mid-2026.

Bonis was linked to Burton Albion during summer and previously considered a potential transfer target for English clubs such as Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Lincoln City, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

The marksman moved from hometown club Portadown to Larne for a reported £100,000 transfer fee in January 2022.