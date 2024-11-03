Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says the 4-1 defeat at Coleraine was not a true reflection of the game at The Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premiership as three quick goals by the Bannsiders blew them away.

A header from James Knowles cancelled out Matthew Shevlin's opener for Coleraine, but an eight-minute spell ensured the three points remained on the north coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An own goal by Danny Wallace regained the lead for Coleraine on 61 minutes, with Shevlin completing his hat-trick soon after with two further efforts of his own.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree says the final scoreline was not a true reflection of the game at The Showgrounds

"There were a couple of half chances in the first-half but relatively nothing happened in the 18-yard box," McAree said.

"We don't deal well enough with the corner kick and the second ball ends up in the back of the net and we go in 1-0 down.

"We showed a good response and got back into the game. At 1-1, I had every confidence we were going to get something out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I certainly didn't see us getting beat 4-1 and that's something that has happened to us on a few occasions, so we have to look at it and correct it.

"I don't think the scoreline reflects the game.

"I thought we were very good up until the hour mark, without creating an awful pile.

"We didn't create enough in the final third to forge opportunities, get shots off or ask questions."

The Swifts boasted one of the meanest defences heading into the contest but McAree conceded his side gave away too many cheap goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: "We've imploded a little bit and conceded poor goals. The second goal is maybe a lack of communication as Danny (Wallace) has put his foot out and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

"We can deal with the third one a bit better too and the fourth is probably laziness which has crept in at that stage to give a penalty away.

"Ultimately, you end up leaving here and people will see the result and think Dungannon have taken a bit of a thumping but I don't think we did.