We imploded after the hour mark, says Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree on defeat at Coleraine
The visitors suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premiership as three quick goals by the Bannsiders blew them away.
A header from James Knowles cancelled out Matthew Shevlin's opener for Coleraine, but an eight-minute spell ensured the three points remained on the north coast.
An own goal by Danny Wallace regained the lead for Coleraine on 61 minutes, with Shevlin completing his hat-trick soon after with two further efforts of his own.
"There were a couple of half chances in the first-half but relatively nothing happened in the 18-yard box," McAree said.
"We don't deal well enough with the corner kick and the second ball ends up in the back of the net and we go in 1-0 down.
"We showed a good response and got back into the game. At 1-1, I had every confidence we were going to get something out of the game.
"I certainly didn't see us getting beat 4-1 and that's something that has happened to us on a few occasions, so we have to look at it and correct it.
"I don't think the scoreline reflects the game.
"I thought we were very good up until the hour mark, without creating an awful pile.
"We didn't create enough in the final third to forge opportunities, get shots off or ask questions."
The Swifts boasted one of the meanest defences heading into the contest but McAree conceded his side gave away too many cheap goals.
He stated: "We've imploded a little bit and conceded poor goals. The second goal is maybe a lack of communication as Danny (Wallace) has put his foot out and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.
"We can deal with the third one a bit better too and the fourth is probably laziness which has crept in at that stage to give a penalty away.
"Ultimately, you end up leaving here and people will see the result and think Dungannon have taken a bit of a thumping but I don't think we did.
"But still we've lost 4-1 and nobody wants to do that.”