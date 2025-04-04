"We want to finish the league campaign on a high", says David Healy as Blues boss is named as Manager of the Month for March
In the month, Linfield enjoyed a 100% record with victories over Crusaders, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts. More importantly, Healy's team secured the Sports Direct Premiership title with six games left to play.
Healy said: "It's slightly unusual to accept the March award knowing that we have already secured the league title.
"It's been a hard season and we've had to fight for this title, so we will enjoy lifting the trophy on Saturday and celebrating this success over the next four weeks or so, as we've earned that right.
"However, that does not mean we will take it easy on the pitch. We want to win games and finish the league campaign on a high."
