Linfield’s title-winning manager David Healy is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for March.

In the month, Linfield enjoyed a 100% record with victories over Crusaders, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts. More importantly, Healy's team secured the Sports Direct Premiership title with six games left to play.

Healy said: "It's slightly unusual to accept the March award knowing that we have already secured the league title.

"It's been a hard season and we've had to fight for this title, so we will enjoy lifting the trophy on Saturday and celebrating this success over the next four weeks or so, as we've earned that right.