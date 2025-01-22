West Brom sign Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price from Standard Liege

By PA Sport
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price, who has become Tony Mowbray’s first signing at West BromNorthern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price, who has become Tony Mowbray’s first signing at West Brom
Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price, who has become Tony Mowbray’s first signing at West Brom
Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price has become Tony Mowbray’s first signing at West Brom.

Price, 21, joins from Belgian club Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to show the manager what I can do and I think I’m going into it like all the other players are,” Price told West Brom’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone will be trying to show him what they can do, even though the other lads have been here longer than me.

“I’d say I’m a box-to-box midfielder. I like to get involved in the attacking play, but scoring more goals is an area I’d like to improve.

“I like defending as well. I love getting back and making tackles.”

Price, who began his career at Everton, has scored six goals in 18 games for Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion sporting director Andrew Nestor said: “Isaac is a bright, young player whose dynamic midfield play continues our commitment to develop a more youthful, attack-minded style.

“He is a player we rate highly, having been watching him as far back as last summer.”

Related topics:West BromTony Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice