West Brom sign Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price from Standard Liege
Price, 21, joins from Belgian club Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee on a four-and-a-half-year contract.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to show the manager what I can do and I think I’m going into it like all the other players are,” Price told West Brom’s website.
“Everyone will be trying to show him what they can do, even though the other lads have been here longer than me.
“I’d say I’m a box-to-box midfielder. I like to get involved in the attacking play, but scoring more goals is an area I’d like to improve.
“I like defending as well. I love getting back and making tackles.”
Price, who began his career at Everton, has scored six goals in 18 games for Northern Ireland.
Albion sporting director Andrew Nestor said: “Isaac is a bright, young player whose dynamic midfield play continues our commitment to develop a more youthful, attack-minded style.
“He is a player we rate highly, having been watching him as far back as last summer.”
