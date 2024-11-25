Nathan Rooney has been chosen as the man to replace Tiernan Lynch as the new manager of Larne.

However, what do we know about Larne’s new boss as he aims to keep the trophies rolling in for the east Antrim side?

BACKGROUND:

Nathan was born in Blackburn on September 10, 1989, meaning he is 35-years-old.

PLAYING CAREER:

Nathan played at youth level for his boyhood club Blackburn Rovers but failed to progress into the first-team.

He played in youth teams alongside the likes of Phil Jones – who would later join Manchester United – but confessed that he “wasn’t mobile enough” to make it at the top level.

Nathan continued to play at non-league level but coaching is where his passion was.

COACHING CAREER:

Nathan’s coaching career started when he was still a teenager, helping with the academy teams at Blackburn Rovers and then at the same level at Fleetwood Town.

After completing his A Licence in his early 20s, Nathan was on the coaching staff at Crawley Town, Carlisle United and the Gibraltar national team.

MANAGER:

Nathan’s first team of management was at English side Colne in the Northern Premier League, before he got the opportunity to manage Gibraltar side FCB Magpies in January 2022.

His time at Magpies transformed the club from relegation battlers to European qualifiers, achieving this feat on three occasions.

Furthermore, he tasted success in the Rock Cup in 2022-23 and the Pepe Reyes Cup in 2023.

Nathan also had a brief spell at Portuguese side Espinho – without managing a game – before returning to the Magpies.

WHY DID LARNE CHOOSE HIM?

Larne majority shareholder Kenny Bruce says Rooney was the club’s number one target and he has already amassed an eye-catching CV.

With Larne looking for a hat-trick of Gibson Cup triumphs, as well as competing on all domestic fronts and the group stages of the Conference League – Rooney certainly has a busy start to his new life at Inver Park.

“We conducted comprehensive due diligence and Nathan emerged as the outstanding candidate, demonstrating a clear vision that aligns perfectly with our club’s values and long-term aspirations,” Bruce said.

“His CV has a real blend of coaching and managerial experience from Academy to Senior level, this combined with an unwavering ambition to take our club forward, made this appointment a natural fit.

“Nathan shares our commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch and brings experience in developing players while building winning teams. His innovative approach and strategic mindset will be invaluable as we enter this exciting new chapter.

“We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to grow, compete at the highest level, and deliver the success our loyal supporters deserve.”

WHAT DOES ROONEY THINK OF HIS NEXT CHALLENGE?

Nathan will be officially presented to the media tomorrow but this is what he had to say about his new role on Larne’s official website.

“I’m delighted to join such a hardworking football club with such great history,” he said.

“This has been achieved with a collective effort and an inclusive working environment which I am looking forward to becoming a part of.

“The squad of players excite me a lot and I am eager to get to work on the training ground with all the experts within the backroom team and I am hoping that all the energy we create allows us to implement, continue and enhance all the teams’ performances which wear the Larne badge.

“After seeing recent games and observing from afar you can see how hard the club works within the local community to provide a better experience for the fans and this relationship between club and fans is something which can continue to grow.