Dean Shiels pulled no punches after watching his Coleraine side lose out to Dungannon Swifts in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at Stangmore Park following the 2-1 defeat.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We are disappointed.

"I think in the end we probably just didn't do enough to win the game.

"We battled hard to get back into it and took it to extra-time, but then we just flattered to deceive, we huffed and puffed and had a big penalty claim that seemed to be inside the box.

"But in the end there was nothing in the game and I think we all have to take responsibility for that.

"The criticism should come because we didn't do enough and it wasn't good enough.

"We had been creating loads of chances, we have been fluid and playing well but today I wasn't overly happy with the performance.

"We can accept getting beat at times but I just felt overall it wasn't good enough today.

WHAT DO YOU PUT THAT DOWN TO?

"I think it's just performance levels.

"We've had inconsistent performances from individuals all season.

"We're getting a few good games and then the standards drop and that's the most disappointing part.

"The best teams over the course are consistent week in and week out, do the basics, set standards and we are letting ours drop.

"We will hit really high standards and then drop standards.

FAN FRUSTRATION:

"We definitely accept that.

"I take all responsibility for today's defeat and I won't hide from that.

"We have to do better. We are in the process of building something but people just want instant success and that's just where we are at.

"We had 18 players leave, the amount of work we conducted within a six-week window was huge and we've built a young team.

"We've then done really good business in this window and the amount of work that goes into that takes time.

"We need to be improving and we want to see progress.

