Dean Shiels acknowledged his side’s victory at Carrick Rangers wasn’t easy on the eye – but the most important thing was picking up all three points.

Here’s what he had to say after Rhyss Campbell’s match winning contribution at Taylors Avenue.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"There's winning ugly and that's exactly what it was.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels

"It was difficult, Carrick is a difficult place to come and they make you defend on all angles of the pitch, especially with the way they put the ball in the box, so you have to be concentrated and focused the whole 90 minutes.

"To be fair, I thought we were and I don't think our goalkeeper had a save to make again and it makes it two clean sheets in a row, which is something we've looked at defensively by being more solid.

GOAL BEFITTED THE GAME?

"Sometimes you just have to find a way and it's about understanding that.

"Rhyss Campbell has popped up with so many important goals this season and that's another one.

"It was a big moment for us but I felt we deserved it. I felt we were knocking on the door, Levi (Ives) had a big chance and there were other opportunities.

"Thankfully, we were able to get the goal and see it out.

CONSECUTIVE CLEAN SHEETS:

"Charles (Dunne) was outstanding again and we are only getting him up to speed.

"He hasn't played a lot of football in recent weeks and his qualities are very evident.