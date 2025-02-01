Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree praised his team for finding “that bit extra” after overcoming Coleraine in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle as goals from Gael Bigirimana and Tomas Galvin sealed a 2-1 win:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It's a massively enjoyable result especially after last week.

Dungannon Swifts head coach Rodney McAree

"We weren't the better team last week, I don't know if we were the better team today or not, Coleraine are a very good side so it was a case of staying in the game.

"I didn't feel we were under as much threat this week as we were last and the suckerpunch was tough to take.

"We had to use that as motivation especially when we got into extra time. We had to find that bit extra and I thought we were the team that looked like it was going to score a winner.

"I thought our fitness levels were good playing against a full-time team.

"Tomas Galvin came on and was excellent. He got us high up the pitch, he was a threat and deserved his goal.

BIGIRIMANA WONDER GOAL:

"I didn't think he had that in his locker, but he tries it occasionally.

"Kealan Dillon scored a similar goal from the opposite side against Coleraine earlier in the season.

"It was a great strike and as soon as it left his foot I thought it was going in.

"Fair play to him, he's been in his bed the last few days. He came down here after 12 today and did a bit of a jog to see how he felt.

"He said he felt he could give us something and he ended up giving us 120 minutes and scored a great goal so fair play to him!

WHAT DOES THE WIN DO MOVING FORWARD?

"This result gives us a bit of belief and hope that we can maybe go and do something.

"Coleraine are a fantastic team with fantastic players and last week controlled large parts of the game.

"I think if they had scored on 75 minutes last week they would have gone on and won it.

"Today though we've beaten a full-time team in extra time whenever you're worried you might be overrun.