Dean Shiels conceded Coleraine had to do it the “ugly way” as Rhyss Campbell’s goal secured away day joy at Carrick Rangers.

In a largely forgetful contest, Campbell struck the decisive blow on 76 minutes as he stabbed the ball home following Connor Murray’s corner kick to keep the Bannsiders’ top-six hopes alive.

The best chance in the first-half arrived with less than a minute on the clock when Levi Ives hit a crisp strike over the crossbar after being picked out by Matthew Shevlin.

After the break, Ives went close again as he dragged an effort wide from inside the box, with Adam Foley going close at the other end when the Carrick debutant headed into the gloves of Brown.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels was pleased with back-to-back clean sheets in the win at Carrick

Just when it looked like both teams would play out a draw, Campbell had the final say as he bundled the ball over the line as Carrick failed to clear their lines.

Coleraine survived a late scare when Paul Heatley’s instinctive effort fizzed by the near post but they held firm for their fourth away win in the Sports Direct Premiership this season.

The victory also marked back-to-back clean sheets for Coleraine – a statistic that pleased Shiels after the game.

He said: "There's winning ugly and that's exactly what it was.

"It was difficult, Carrick is a difficult place to come and they make you defend on all angles of the pitch, especially with the way they put the ball in the box, so you have to be concentrated and focused the whole 90 minutes.

"To be fair, I thought we were and I don't think our goalkeeper had a save to make again and it makes it two clean sheets in a row, which is something we've looked at defensively by being more solid.

"Sometimes you just have to find a way and it's about understanding that.

"Rhyss Campbell has popped up with so many important goals this season and that's another one.

"It was a big moment for us but I felt we deserved it. I felt we were knocking on the door, Levi (Ives) had a big chance and there were other opportunities.

"Thankfully, we were able to get the goal and see it out."

Coleraine moved back up to 8th in the league standings and Shiels knows a consistent run of form between now and the league split after 33 games can help squeeze his troops into a top-six position.

He also praised the individual performance of recent recruit Charles Dunne who excelled once again in the heart of the defence.

"I think the lads are really pleased in there,” he added.

​"We know we can win by playing nice football but sometimes you've got to do it the ugly way.

"The table is really congested and I think that will go right to the end.

"We feel as if we've got momentum now, we are in a really good place and we've got to keep motoring on and see where it takes us.

"Charles (Dunne) was outstanding again and we are only getting him up to speed.

"He hasn't played a lot of football in recent weeks and his qualities are very evident.