Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran have announced that goalkeeper Andrew Mills has agreed terms on a new 18-month contract at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced English shot-stopper has committed his future to the BetMcLean Oval, with the deal keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Andrew Mills joined the Glens in July 2024 following decade-long career in Swedish football, including spells at Arnäs IF, Friska Viljor, IFK Östersund and Östersund FK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his arrival, the 31-year-old has made six appearances, including a clean sheet on his Sports Direct Premiership debut against Portadown in December and playing every minute of the club’s run to the County Antrim Shield final.

Goalkeeper Andrew Mills signing a new 18-month contract with Glentoran. The experienced English shot-stopper has committed his future to the BetMcLean Oval, with the deal keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season

Speaking about his new contract, Mills said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Glentoran so far. From the moment I arrived, the players, staff and fans have made me feel incredibly welcome, and that support has meant so much to me.

“Extending my stay here was an easy decision - this is a big club with a proud history, and you can genuinely feel the momentum building under Declan and his coaching team. There’s a clear sense of ambition, progress and togetherness throughout the club and it’s exciting to be part of it.

“Working with Dan and Elliott daily has been great. Dan is a brilliant goalkeeper and we push each other to improve every single day. Elliott, as a club legend and a top-class goalkeeping coach, has really helped me continue to develop as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My league debut against Portadown, where I secured a clean sheet, is a personal highlight so far and I’ve also loved playing every minute of our run to the final of the County Antrim Shield.

“I’m an ambitious goalkeeper, and my focus is on continuing to push Dan, challenging myself and earning more opportunities to play. Declan is building something truly special here and you can feel it throughout the club. I’m fully committed to contributing to its success both on and off the pitch.”

Declan Devine, first team manager, added: “Andrew has been an integral part of our goalkeeping unit since joining Glentoran. He is a superb professional whose work ethic, quality and attitude are exactly what we look for in a Glentoran player.

“While Dan has been in exceptional form this season, Andrew has performed brilliantly every time he’s stepped in. His patience, professionalism and commitment has been first class and his decision to extend his stay is a massive boost for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have two top-class goalkeepers competing for one jersey is a real asset to the club. Andrew and Dan push each other to raise their standards every single day and that healthy competition reflects the professional environment we are building here.”