You have to go through the bad times to enjoy the good, says Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree ahead of Carrick Rangers clash
'Gers boss King recently said he has had "sleepless nights" in relation to his side's current form after seven successive defeats in the league.
When asked if he has experienced something similar, ex- Coleraine and Glentoran chief McAree stated that it is difficult to "switch off" as a manager.
"You try to not let it affect your family life and personal life but whenever you go into management or even coaching, it's the first thing you think about in the morning and the last thing at night," he said.
"You're constantly mulling over things in your own head so it's not really a case of doing a 9-5 job or anything like that as there's no switching off with it.
"It's what we enjoy so to get the good times, you've got to go through the bad times.
"I've been through that position before and it's difficult when people are questioning you and turning against you as such, but it's part and parcel of the job and we just have to deal with it as best as we possibly can."
Dungannon come into the contest sitting in the top half of the table after an impressive start but McAree says his troops can ill-afford to take Carrick lightly.
He stated: "I don't expect Carrick to be in that position come the end of the season and I know they've had injury problems - like we all have - but it's a case in that circumstance of getting on with it.
"We won't be taking Carrick lightly coming to us because of the strength of the squad that they have.
"They signed the likes of Seanan Clucas and Luke McCullough in the summer who are two people that I'm well aware of and what they can offer, alongside Danny Gibson, Paul Heatley and boys like that.
"It's going to be a tough game and if we are going to get anything out of it, then we are going to have to be at our very best.
"We played Carrick four times last season and lost three of them…so we are well aware of the quality they'll bring.”
