BREAKING: Rory McIlroy blow as dramatic BMW PGA Championship play-off ends with Billy Horschel win at Wentworth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On a thrilling final day at Wentworth, McIlroy fired himself into title contention with a stunning eagle at 17, which followed four birdies on another solid round for the world number three.
South Africa’s and Thriston Lawrence was the first to fall in the three-player shoot-out, spinning his bunker shot off the green and into the water, leaving McIlroy and Horschel battling for the title.
McIlroy holed for birdie to put the pressure on the American, who responded with a birdie of his own before both players trekked back up the 18th to do it all over again.
McIlroy went first on the second play-off hole putt and finished with a birdie. Horschel stepped up and claimed the title off a superb eagle.
The 35-year-old McIlroy was able to immediately put last Sunday’s Irish Open disappointment behind him, challenging for yet another DP World Tour title which further cements his status atop the Race to Dubai rankings.
Speaking after Saturday’s third round, McIlroy said: “Since I won here I’ve had a few good chances I’ve let slip by.
“I’m basically a resident at Wentworth now, building a house here. I love it here. It would be amazing to get my name on the trophy again.”
Asked about bouncing back from agonisingly missing out on a first professional win in Northern Ireland seven days ago, McIlroy added: “I think it’s been a familiar story with my career.
“I have setbacks and I usually come back pretty well from them. Some are harder than others, obviously, but I think in this game you have to be resilient.
“You have to understand and recognise that you’re going to lose a lot more than you win, and you have to be okay with that and you have to accept that.
“I haven’t won since May but have given myself plenty of chances. I’m due, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily going to happen.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.