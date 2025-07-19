​On Open Sunday in those last seconds before the winner of the season’s final major first gets hands on one of sport’s most celebrated pieces of silverware, Dr Nigel Pollock will play a small but significant part in golf history.

A long-standing member of Royal Portrush but appointed club captain a matter of months, Dr Pollock is embracing the prestige and pride that comes with the honour of presenting this year’s Open Championship winner with the celebrated Claret Jug.

Dating back to 1872, the Open’s trophy represents the high status of one of the most respected weeks in the golf calendar.

“That Claret Jug task...it’s an incredible honour,” said Dr Pollock. “To be named as captain alone - but especially with the club showcasing the very best of golf and the world’s leading players – is pretty humbling.

​Royal Portrush club captain Dr Nigel Pollock (right) with 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke

"It makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck when you think of the winners’ names associated with the Claret Jug.

"All the icons of golf…

"The Open is massive, the biggest sporting event that will ever happen in Northern Ireland.

"The history of the competition dates back to 1860 and the people involved in the organising have so much love for the game and tradition.

"So much thought goes into it all, from the smallest details.

"If you asked any European professional player what they would like to win I’d guarantee 99 per cent of them would say The Open.

"The trophy has been in Portrush for a while now, it’s kept locked away but has been on display at various times at the first tee or in the dining room.

"I have seen it up close, I actually had the privilege of talking to Tom Watson about it and his name was on the trophy five times.

"Having the Open Championship at Royal Portrush really showcases the north Antrim coast and Northern Ireland as a whole.”

For Dr Pollock, who has lived and loved golf for over six decades, it is a role he is relishing as a closing highlight in a week to remember.

And, on a personal note amid the global showpiece, Dr Pollock’s late father, George, will no doubt be part of his thoughts during Sunday’s closing fanfare.

"My father taught me to play and I remember caddying on the trolley for him from primary school…I’ve been involved in golf for 60-odd years,” he said. "He was a member of Royal Portrush up until the late 1970s…he could never have imagined I’m sure that I would have been asked to be captain.

"My first memories of the game are caddying for him at Warrenpoint Golf Club.

"The beauty of it is I’ve my whole family with me this week - my three sons, daughter-in-laws and five grandchildren.

"It’s a great honour for me and my family.

"All of my sons have played and at the minute four of the grandchildren have shown an interest, all apart from the youngest, so all very keen to be here.

"If my father was here now he’d love to see that interest carrying on."

Reflecting on his position as club captain as “an ambassador I suppose for Royal Portrush”, Dr Pollock’s week features a packed social schedule around the pinnacle of the presentation ceremony.

"I was links convenor up until I became captain at the end of April, so was involved with course manager Graeme Beatt and the people from the R&A, which was fascinating,” he said. “Every day I’ve been an ambassador I suppose for Royal Portrush and will be hosting various lunches during The Open leading up to Sunday.

"I’ve lived in Omagh since 1980 but been coming to Portrush every Wednesday and staying the weekend for the last 12 years.

"It’s very much like home and a lot of people have been asking as the infrastructure develops what’s happening and about the numbers.

"All these questions...but I’ve been on the Championship Committee for over a year now, so able to answer most.

"Back in 2019 during that Open, I was part of a group of maybe 40 volunteers and some would be driving buggies from the back of the stand on the first tee down to the practice ground.

"I was making sure there were enough buggies at both ends so players weren’t waiting...that was great fun getting to know other members and I really enjoyed that experience…a bit more formal this time!

"Because I’ve been involved in golf virtually all my life I’ve been to a lot of championships around the world...I had to cancel a trip to The Masters due to Covid.