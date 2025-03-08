Golf Ireland and The R&A have launched ‘The Road to The Open’ at Royal Portrush, an initiative designed to harness the legacy of The Open’s return to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons MLA was joined by Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly, representatives from The R&A and Royal Portrush’s Championship Committee – plus Portrush Primary School pupils who participated in a taster golf session.

This initiative is an integral part of Golf Ireland’s Major Events Legacy Programme, which looks to capitalise on the international spotlight when major events like The Open and the upcoming Ryder Cup are hosted on the island of Ireland.

As part of ‘The Road to The Open’, Golf Ireland will introduce golf taster sessions to 75 schools across Ulster, while rolling out ‘Unleash Your Drive’, a new six-week primary school programme in 20 schools.

Helping launch 'The Road to The Open' at Royal Portrush are Northern Ireland Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons MLA (back row, left), Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly and Portrush Primary School pupils. (Photo by INPHO/Laszlo Geczo)

To ensure the sustainability of ‘Unleash Your Drive’, the programme also includes a commitment to training 40 teachers to incorporate golf activities into the school day. The annual programme, which was developed by the Golf Foundation and The R&A, will be managed and delivered across the island by Golf Ireland staff.

“We are thrilled to launch ‘Unleash Your Drive’ in Ireland alongside the ‘The Road To The Open’ project and we are looking forward to seeing many children being exposed to golf going on to play more as a result of the programme in schools and subsequent opportunities that follow,” said ‘Unleash Your Drive’ manager at The Golf Foundation, Andy Leigh. “With The Open arriving in a few months, it’s brilliant to be working so closely together to maximise our reach. The ‘Unleash Your Drive’ in schools programme perfectly complements the Golf Ireland strategy by introducing more children and young people to the sport of golf.

“Schools get adapted equipment, training and lesson plans to teach the programme's nine mental toughness tools and help children to navigate setbacks, challenges and adversity, which has a direct positive impact on their overall wellbeing.

“The impact of these tools can be measured through a self-assessment, indicating that the mental toughness tools are being learned and understood during golf lessons at school and can be applied as life skills in everyday situations.”

Golf Ireland and The R&A will also take the iconic Claret Jug on a tour of clubs and communities in the lead-up to the event. Each stop will give members an opportunity to see the most famous trophy in golf, to build on the excitement around the 153rd Open. Clubs are encouraged to make the most of the visit by hosting their own unique events, bringing members together for a memorable experience celebrating one of golf’s greatest traditions.

On the club side, Golf Ireland will launch GolfNines throughout Ulster and connect the established GolfSixes format to The Open, with girls attending girls’ festivals and girls’ golf programmes invited to watch The Open live. At the community level, a new team of golf instructors will be equipped to bring the excitement of The Open to local initiatives, offering both Chip & Chat groups and those involved in Golf4All activities the chance to attend the tournament.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA welcomed the return of The Open to Royal Portrush: “The Open Championship is one of the premier events in the sporting calendar and it is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland and its world-famous golf courses to a global audience.

“As Sports Minister, I am keen that our sporting success provides a lasting legacy for the next generation. Initiatives like ‘Unleash Your Drive’ offer a great opportunity for golf to be introduced and promoted to primary school pupils across Northern Ireland, introducing the sport to young people who would not otherwise have the chance to develop their golfing skills...I am particularly pleased to see Golf Ireland’s focus on encouraging women and girls to take part in golf festivals and programmes, encouraging our future superstars to follow in the footsteps of local greats such as Beth Coulter and Stephanie Meadow.”

Activities will begin shortly, with an emphasis on community-based events and school engagement in the Causeway Coast and Glens region. This follows on from Golf Ireland’s commitment to reach over 500 schools, train 1,000 new coaches and volunteers and introduce 200,000 participants to golf over a five-year period.

“We are committed to building upon the excitement generated by The Open’s return to Royal Portrush, to strengthen grassroots golf on the island,” said Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly. “From schools to the general public, this will enable more people to play the sport and enjoy its benefits. Our goal is to make golf an option for everyone, whether they’re playing for the first time or returning to the game after many years.

“This initiative is a testament to the collaboration and support we’ve received from both governments. By creating these pathways into the sport, across schools, communities and local clubs, we hope to leave a lasting legacy that goes beyond The Open.”

As the organisers of The Open, The R&A plays a vital role in developing the sport globally and see Northern Ireland as a focal point for future development, especially with the renewed interest created by The Open.

“The Open is one of the world’s major sporting events followed by millions of fans each year and the excitement being generated by the Championship’s return to Royal Portrush this summer will hopefully inspire people of all ages to try golf and take up the sport through the opportunities being provided through ‘The Road to The Open’ initiative,” said Kevin Barker, director of Golf Development at The R&A. “While the staging of The Open will provide a significant economic impact to Northern Ireland, we also want to ensure that a lasting legacy is provided to local communities in the form of the many social and health and wellbeing benefits that playing golf can offer.”

Hosting The Open is a massive undertaking for Royal Portrush while on the back of Shane Lowry’s memorable win in 2019, the Championship Committee is looking to ensure the Championship’s legacy benefits the entire region.

Ian Kerr, chairman of the Open Championship committee at Royal Portrush, said the club was delighted to embrace this new Golf Ireland initiative.

"We already invest heavily in the development of junior golf,” he said. “Gary McNeill, his assistant head professional Charlene Reid, as well as Alan Dunbar, head of golf operations, head up a number of coaching schemes. Up to 30 cadets can be found on the practice range every Saturday morning, and there are regular visits to neighbouring primary schools in our efforts to encourage children to take up the game.