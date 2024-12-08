How can I watch 'Rory McIlroy: Expectation'? Exclusive insight into Northern Irish golfer in Sky Sports special

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly one of Northern Ireland’s sporting greats and fans will be able to get an exclusive insight with Sky Sports’ ‘Rory McIlroy: Expectation’ special set to air on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While McIlroy might have missed out on ending his decade-long wait for a fifth major in 2024, the 35-year-old still enjoyed a remarkably consistent campaign, picking up a sixth Race to Dubai crown and earned over $17million in prize money.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sky Sports showing from when it’s on to what you can expect to see.

WHEN IS RORY MCILROY: EXPECTATION ON?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exclusive 30-minute programme will air at 9:30pm on Sunday, December 8 (tonight) on the Sky Sports Golf channel, so you’ll need a subscription in order to watch it.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT?

Labelled as a ‘Christmas special with the Northern Irish golfer’, it will give an insight into the sense of expectation placed on his shoulders with analysis from McIlroy himself alongside input from the likes of Billy Horschel, former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Tommy Fleetwood, who in a preview clip said “Rory is held to a higher standard than pretty much anyone else in the world of golf”.

McIlroy said: “The media and social media aspect, I’m hard on myself, but your disappointments keep getting brought up to you.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks across the 17th hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He also talks about equalling Seve Ballesteros’ tally of six Race to Dubai crown, which puts him two behind record-holder Colin Montgomerie, adding: “Seve is the godfather of European golf. To equal his record and put my name alongside someone like his is amazing.”

HOW DID MCILROY DO DURING 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy capped the year off by winning the DP World Tour Championship and collecting another Race to Dubai crown, adding to previous successes in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2022 and 2023, as he was once again crowned Europe’s top golfer.

The Holywood native started 2024 with a fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic triumph in January and went on to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside good friend Shane Lowry.

He also lifted the Wells Fargo Championship, banking a hefty $3,600,000 cheque, but there was some heartbreak along the way, finishing second behind Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open after failing to convert his lead heading into the final holes and he had to settle for runner-up to Rasmus Hojgaard on home soil in the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Reflecting on his season-ending success in Dubai, McIlroy told Sky Sports: “It means a lot. I’ve been through a lot this year professionally and personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like a fitting end to 2024 – I’ve persevered this year a lot, had close calls, wasn’t able to get it done. So to be able to get over the line…I hung on and got the job done.”

WHEN WILL MCILROY NEXT BE PLAYING?