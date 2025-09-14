How much prize money did Rory McIlroy earn at 2025 BMW PGA Championship? Full leaderboard plus Alex Noren's champion purse
The Northern Irishman, who celebrated Irish Open glory last weekend, was out of contention early on at Wentworth with setbacks across Friday and Saturday ending trophy hopes, but he’ll certainly be happy with his game heading to New York.
McIlroy carded two eagles and five birdies in Sunday’s round – his leaderboard progression slightly hampered by bogeys on three and 16.
The 36-year-old became the second player to surpass $100million in career earnings on the PGA Tour after Tiger Woods earlier this year and before his trip to the BMW PGA Championship had already banked $31million across 2025.
His biggest individual tournament prize pot was $4.2million after completing a career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, but he took home a whopping $7.5million in FedEx Cup bonuses and $6million through the Comcast Business Tour Top 10.
McIlroy’s financial earnings ticked along nicely again on Sunday when he claimed around $108,000 for finishing T20th – champion Alex Noren took home $1.53million following a play-off triumph.
"Well, I think you enjoy yourself a bit more when you play like that instead of the way I played the first three days,” reflected McIlroy after his tournament. “But yeah, I played the par-fives much better.
"That was the difference between the first three days and today. I've played the par-fives in six-under, which I think got me back to under-par for the par-fives for the week.
“But, yeah, I played much better. And yeah, obviously a really nice way to sign off the week, last competitive round going into the Ryder Cup. So nice to finish on a high.”
Next on McIlroy’s agenda is attempting to win an eighth Ryder Cup crown when Team Europe tackle the United States at Bethpage Black with action getting underway on September 26.
McIlroy has earned 18 points across 33 competition matches throughout his career, putting him eighth on Europe’s all-time list behind the likes of Sergio Garcia, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo according to DataGolf – he has an overall record of 16-13-4.
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 PAYOUT PER POSITION
WINNER: $1.53million
2nd: $990,000
3rd: $567,000
4th: $450,000
5th: $381,600
6th: $315,000
7th: $270,000
8th: $225,000
9th: $201,600
10th: $180,000
11th: $165,600
12th: $154,800
13th: $144,900
14th: $137,700
15th: $132,300
16th: $126,900
17th: $121,500
18th: $116,100
19th: $111,600
20th: $108,000
