Irish Open: Rory McIlroy fans devastated as their hero misses out at Royal County Down

​A successful week at Royal County Down almost had the perfect ending as home favourite Rory McIlroy narrowly missed out on lifting his second Irish Open title after finishing one shot behind Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard – much to the devastation of thousands that flocked to Newcastle hoping to soak in the celebrations.

​McIlroy, playing in Northern Ireland for the first time since The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019, hasn’t always been able to produce his best golf on home soil, missing the Irish Open cut at the same County Down venue nine years ago, and although it appeared for large stretches of yesterday that he’d be toasting title success, it was ultimately Danish ace Hojgaard that ran out victor.

McIlroy had been sitting amongst the contenders throughout – a three-under par 68 on Thursday helping set the platform before he entered the final day top of the pile and at one stage had opened up a four-shot lead, but couldn’t convert the advantage into an 18th DP World Tour crown.

The world number three was the star attraction all week with thousands looking to gain the best vantage point as he made his way around the picturesque Royal County Down course, which Golf Digest voted as the world’s best this summer, and he received a rapturous reception coming down the final fairway, when the Holywood native came within inches of extending action into a play-off.

Rory McIlroy and his caddie Harry Diamond react on the 18th green during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle

"We’ve made the trip each day this week to follow Rory around,” said one spectator who came to Newcastle with his friend. “The opportunity to watch one of Northern Ireland’s greatest was too good to turn down.

"We’re keen golfers ourselves and it’s been great to watch one of the world’s best from close quarters...you get a true appreciation for his skills when you’re so close to the action.”

Another added: “It’s great to see our local players playing at home, and on such a special course.

"We enjoyed following Rory alongside Tom (McKibbin) on Thursday and Friday.”

When the Irish Open was last staged at Royal County Down in 2015, Tourism NI believe participants and spectators brought around £4.4million to the local economy while they recently revealed that the overall value of Golf Tourism in 2023 increased to £68.2million, the highest figure ever recorded – a number which should be further surpassed when Royal Portrush hosts The Open next year.

Paul Gillmon, Championship Director of the Irish Open from the DP World Tour, said: ““The community spirit and buy-in from local people and businesses alike make this event what it is.

"Local businesses and stakeholders have really bought into the tournament and the opportunities associated with hosting a world-class event.”

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, believes that staging another successful Irish Open only helps further enhance Northern Ireland’s sporting reputation.

“Tournaments such as this strengthen the region’s reputation for delivering high-profile international sporting events,” he said. “They also allow us to showcase to the world the breadth and quality of the golfing experience visitors can have when they too come to play in Northern Ireland.”

Those present at Royal County Down were on the cusp of witnessing history – this would have been McIlroy’s first-ever professional title triumph in Northern Ireland – and he admits the disappointment has only given him more motivation for Royal Portrush next year.

"I must say that roar at 18 when I hit the second shot was pretty cool,” he said. “The support I got out there this week was amazing and I've had a great time being home...it has been too long.

"From where I was at the start of the week and what I wanted to do, it's a step in the right direction and if anything it just whets my appetite even more for Portrush next year."

As devastated supporters left the course, McIlroy showed true class by sticking around after media commitments to sign autographs for young fans – further underlining his status as one of Northern Ireland’s greats, despite more heartbreak.