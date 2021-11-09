Irish Open will return to Mount Juliet in 2022

It will be the second successive year that the venue has hosted the event, which will run from June 30 to July 3.

This year, the Irish Open was won by Lucas Herbert by three shots.

Northern Ireland major winners Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell were part of the field along with the Republic of Ireland’s Shane Lowry.

Lucas Herbert celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on day four at Mount Juliet Estate golf course, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Picture date: Sunday July 4, 2021.

Mount Juliet was set to host the Irish Open in 2020 before it was switched to Galgorm Castle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes following confirmation that the European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than 200million US dollars (£147million) for the first time.