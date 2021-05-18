Lee Westwood: ‘No-brainer’ for multi-million pound deal in breakaway golf league

Following reports that several top players had been offered deals by Saudi Arabian investors to join a new league, Rory McIlroy re-iterated his opposition and labelled the proposals a “money grab” similar to football’s European Super League, which swiftly collapsed following a wide-ranging backlash.

However, at 48 Westwood is at a different stage in his career to the 32-year-old McIlroy and although he has not been approached, the staggering sums potentially involved would interest the former world number one.

“I think there’s pluses and minuses for everything,” Westwood told a press conference ahead of the US PGA Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Westwood

“I think they’ve obviously got a lot of money and they’ve come out and sent a few shockwaves about and people feel threatened. The people that feel threatened are trying to combat it.

“For me at nearly 50 it’s a no-brainer, isn’t it? If somebody stood here and offered me 50 million quid to play golf when I’m 48, it’s a no-brainer.”

Commissioner Jay Monahan addressed the PGA Tour’s annual player meeting when reports of the offers to players emerged earlier this month and said any player signing up to the new league would face suspension and possible expulsion from the Tour.

The new league would also need to secure the rights to offer world ranking points for its events as ranking positions are key in qualifying for major championships.

“That’s something you have to take into account,” Westwood added. “When all these things come along it’s a balancing act, isn’t it? You’ve got to throw the balls in the air and juggle them for a while and see what comes up.

“You have to get all the facts together, first of all. I can see it from both sides, but I haven’t really gone into depth in it.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe