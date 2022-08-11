Leona Maguire out to build on Open showing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players will complete 18 holes at Galgorm Castle and 18 at Massereene Golf Club before a halfway cut – to the top 60 and ties – is made in each tournament, with a further cut after 54 holes to the top 35 players and ties.

The £2.5million purse will be split evenly in an event which was elevated to European Tour status following a successful inaugural edition on the Challenge Tour in 2019, when home favourite Stephanie Meadow won the women’s tournament and Jack Senior claimed the men’s title.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire will have plenty of support as she bids for the title on the back of a tie for fourth – her best major result to date – in the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

Leona Maguire in action during the Pro Am event prior to the ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs

“I think Muirfield you couldn’t switch off for a second,” Maguire said. “Like most links courses, you really have to pick your targets and execute as well.

“So you want to prepare as well as you possibly can, but at the same time conserve energy too. There a little bit more demands on my time this week as well than normally would be at any other LPGA event.