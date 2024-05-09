Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom McKibbin cannot wait to tee it up on home soil later this year when the Amgen Irish Open returns to Royal County Down Golf Club from September 12-15.

The Northern Irishman will be making his third appearance in the island of Ireland’s national open when the popular event is held in Newcastle for the first time since 2015.

He will join compatriot Rory McIlroy and Irish stars Pádraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power in the field at Royal County Down, globally recognised as one of the world’s best golf courses.

Last year, McKibbin became the youngest winner from the island of Ireland on the DP World Tour since McIlroy when he claimed the Porsche European Open title. He then went on to make his first appearance as a professional at the Irish Open later that season finishing T39 at The K Club.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is looking ahead to this year's Irish Open at Royal County Down

The 21-year-old made his Irish Open debut as an amateur at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in 2020 when the event was played behind closed doors, and he now can’t wait to experience the home support in full voice later this year.

“When I heard Royal County Down was going to host the Amgen Irish Open in 2024, I knew it was an event I couldn’t wait to be a part of,” said McKibbin. “It’s an incredible golf course and once you’re out there you can understand why it’s rated so highly by so many.

“Obviously to make my Irish Open debut on home soil four years ago was very special, but it was a very different atmosphere without fans due to the pandemic. So I’m really excited to have the chance to play so close to home in front of some big crowds.

“I had a great experience at The K Club last year and fans from across Ireland are unlike any other we get the chance to play in front of. Everything is set for what should be a memorable week and I’m very excited to get there in September.”