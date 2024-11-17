Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin ready to embrace PGA Tour challenge after sealing card

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is excited by the prospect of competing on the PGA Tour after sealing his card in dramatic fashion at the last hole of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Entering the season’s final tournament, McKibbin knew he had to have a solid week to break into the European Tour’s top-10 players of 2024, who all receive entry onto the PGA Tour, where the average player won $2,059,492 in prize money this year, although world number one Scottie Scheffler collected a whopping $29,228,357.

Heading into the closing hole, 21-year-old McKibbin sat just under the qualification line, but a birdie at the par-five 18th ensured he crept into the final place ahead of Jordan Smith.

It was a day to remember for Northern Ireland as Rory McIlroy sealed his sixth Race to Dubai title alongside winning the DP World Tour Championship and there were great scenes when the world number three embraced McKibbin, who also developed his game at Holywood Golf Club, after finding out he’d secured his spot.

​Tom McKibbin competing at the Irish Open at Royal County Down earlier this year. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)​Tom McKibbin competing at the Irish Open at Royal County Down earlier this year. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
This is the latest step of progression in what has been a rapid rise for McKibbin after winning his maiden European Tour title in Germany in 2023 and since went on to make his major debut, playing at The Open and US Open.

He will now gain entry to more of golf’s biggest tournaments and is ready to embrace the challenge.

"It’s very exciting,” he said. “It would be great to be over there on the PGA TOUR, a tour I've watched all my life.

"It will be great to go over there and play some golf.

"I think (I’ve the game to compete).

"It seems like I like to play on some of the harder courses and that suits my game a little more, so it will be exciting to get over there and see how it goes.”

On dealing with the pressure coming into the final day with so much at stake, McKibbin added: “I think it was a tough one.

"I was sort of wanting to finish the tournament as best I can, but also knew what was on the line on a hard golf course and a pretty tricky day.

"Especially 17, 18, I feel like you don't have to hit too poor of a shot find the water.

"Luckily I hit pretty good ones.”

