Police issue warning on drones as golf's Open Championship gets into full swing at Portrush

Police have warned that drones will not be allowed at golf’s Open Championship at Portrush this week.

“With The 153rd Open Championship underway, we are reminding the public that an air exclusion zone is in place from 4.30am to 9pm every day, up to the 21st July (inclusive),” said a PSNI statement “These restrictions, which also cover the use of drones, are necessary to ensure public safety throughout the event. “We have already made contact with clubs, associations and societies that we are aware of, who would regularly utilise airspace to ensure they abide by these restrictions. “It’s also worth noting, if you are detected breaching this order and end up with a criminal record, your travel and career prospects will be negatively affected.”