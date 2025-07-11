Darren Clarke believes Rory McIlroy is now arguably Northern Ireland’s greatest ever sportsman as the countdown continues ahead of this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Clarke made the comments as some of the world’s leading golfers get ready to navigate their way around the north coast venue from July 17-20.

World number two McIlroy missed the cut when the tournament was last held in 2019, but Clarke believes the Holywood native will produce a “really, really strong” showing in front of his home fans this time around.

It will mark McIlroy’s first appearance on home soil since achieving the career Grand Slam after lifting the Masters title in Augusta back in April.

Darren Clarke (right) has spoken about Rory McIlroy's (left) Masters success and his high hopes for Tom McKibbin (centre)

Clarke, who won the Open at Royal St George's in 2011, told BBC Sport NI: "I don't know if most people understand how big a deal it was for him to win the Grand Slam and to be only the sixth person in history to actually do it.

"Hard to say it but he's an even better player now than he was back in those days [2019]. He's been through everything, he's got more experience. Rory doesn't need any more - he's done it all - but I think I'd be looking for a really, really strong week from Rory.

"You put Rory up there with the most famous people from Northern Ireland, sporting people, in recent history. You have George Best, Dame Mary Peters up there [but] Rory to me is maybe even above them.

"He's probably, in my opinion, the best sportsperson we've ever had from Northern Ireland and, for him to achieve what he's achieved, to come here and play, it's just incredible. We've got the biggest tournament in the world with the latest Grand Slam champion - it just doesn't get any better."

Northern Ireland fans will also have a fellow home favourite to cheer on as Tim McKibbin tees it up at his second Open Championship.

The 22-year-old is currently on the LIV Golf circuit after joining the Legion XIII team of John Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in January.

Clarke has predicted that McKibbin can also be a star in the game and that his determination to do well will hopefully yield in positive results.

"His talent is unquestionable. I think he's got a huge future in front of him," said Clarke, who practiced with McKibbin last week. "Whether the LIV thing gets resolved or not at some stage, and hopefully it will get resolved, Tom's ball striking was as close to anybody's I've ever seen to Rory. I mean, it really was.