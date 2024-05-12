Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits out of a greenside bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy will line out for a second successive day alongside leader Xander Schauffele in pursuit of a record-extending fourth Wells Fargo Championship.

Having won as a final-day chaser on three previous occasions – from gaps of, respectively, nine shots (2010), three shots (2015) and two shots (2021) – Northern Ireland’s McIlroy has just a single-shot target entering Sunday around Quail Hollow Country Club.

Facing a four-shot deficit behind Schauffele entering his third day, McIlroy made it back-to-back bogey-free rounds with a 67 that featured birdies on the fifth, ninth, 10th and 14th holes towards a four-under Saturday tally that puts him three beyond the closest challenger.

When McIlroy and Schauffele tee off from 6.45PM Sunday UK time as the final pairing, the former can draw motivation for his search from three previous last-day paths to success.

Also, McIlroy’s final appearance before a second major of the season - in the US PGA Championship – arrives off the back of a recent team triumph alongside Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, plus January’s Dubai Desert Classic win.

"I'm going to have to earn it tomorrow,” Schauffele told PGA Tour.com. “I've got Rory breathing down my neck.”

McIlroy is enjoying the benefits of a recent coaching review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy said on PGA Tour.com: “Every time I hit a good tee shot, the more confidence I get...and then the more I want to just keep hitting it.”