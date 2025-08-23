Rory McIlroy 'on the par train and couldn't get off' across Tour Championship second round at East Lake
Sitting tied seventh and six back off joint leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley before Saturday’s third round (7.16pm, UK time), McIlroy posted a clean scorecard with birdies on the first, sixth and 18th alongside a string of pars.
The Masters champion had opened the FedEx Cup bid on Thursday with a 66.
“I felt like I hit the ball pretty well,” said McIlroy in his post-round Friday chat with media. “I just didn't take advantage of that good ball-striking.
"I played the first six holes well - a couple under - and then just got on the par train and couldn't get off it...even though I was giving myself some chances (it) felt like to at least hole one at the end and make another birdie.
"Overall, again, feel like I didn't get the most out of my round.
"But at the same time, I'm definitely hitting the ball better than I did last week...some positives.
"I'm a few shots further behind than I'd like going into the weekend but pleased with the improvements that I've made from last week to this week.”
When asked to discuss issues across his round, specifically, if off on the greens or the speeds, McIlroy was clear “more speed”.
“I think since the rain earlier in the week on Wednesday there, I've struggled with the speed a little bit,” he said. “I feel like I'm hitting uphillers too hard and the downhillers too soft.
“That's been a thing because I feel like I read these greens well and I'm putting good strokes on them, just the speed is just a little off.”
Fleetwood posted eight birdies and dropped just a single shot on Friday to finish 13 under par and sharing a two-stroke lead with Henley over Cameron Young.
Next in line is Robert MacIntyre on 10-under-par, alongside Patrick Cantlay.
World number one Scottie Scheffler stands alone in sixth on the leaderboard with eight under – one shot better than McIlroy within his group of seven on the same score.