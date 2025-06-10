Rory McIlroy paired with Shane Lowry and Justin Rose at US Open

Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds of the 125th US Open with Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.

The 36-year-old is reunited with Rose just a couple of months after the pair battled it out for the Masters in April, where McIlroy completed the career grand slam with victory in a play-off.

Both men have won the US Open once previously, McIlory in 2011 at Congressional and Rose at Merion in 2013.

The pair, along with fellow Ryder Cup team-mate Lowry, will tee off at 0740 local time (1240 BST) on Thursday in the year’s third major championship at Oakmont.

OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 10: Shane Lowry of Ireland (L) and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putt on the 11th green during a practice round prior to the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 10, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who beat McIlroy to the title in last year’s tournament at Pinehurst, begins at 0729 local time (1229 BST) with world number three Xander Schauffele and Spaniard Jose Luis Ballester.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is fresh from his US PGA Championship triumph a few weeks ago and he will play his opening two rounds with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, starting at 1325 local time (1825 BST).

Amateur Matt Vogt’s unbelievable week continues to get better as he will hit the first shot of the tournament.

Vogt, who is a dentist by trade, is swapping the drill for the driver after qualifying last week, playing the course where he caddied members for five years.

He will be the first player to tee off at 0645 local time (1145 BST).