Rory McIlroy reveals hope to give Northern Ireland 'a few more opportunities' to see green jacket after Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy hopes to give family and friends in Northern Ireland “a few more opportunities” to see his famous green jacket after completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holywood native McIlroy became only the sixth male player in the sport’s history to collect all four major championships, completing the set with a dramatic play-off win over Justin Rose at Augusta.

With the large majority of McIlroy’s playing commitments since his historic win being in the United States alongside living in Florida, the world number two has only returned home twice with the green jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIlroy jetted back to Northern Ireland immediately after sealing Masters glory to see his parents and was on home soil again last month for The Open at Royal Portrush, where he was the star attraction at the country’s biggest-ever sporting event.

Rory McIlroy reacts as he puts on the Green Jacket during the ceremony after the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old is preparing to begin his final PGA Tour event of the year at this week’s Tour Championship, where he’ll play the opening two rounds alongside Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy will return to these shores for the Irish Open before a busy 2025 schedule is rounded out by the Ryder Cup alongside trips to Australia and India, and he’s hoping to parade his prized possession around Northern Ireland before handing it back.

"I've only been back to Northern Ireland twice since,” he explained. “I was there for three or four days to visit my parents the week after Augusta, and then I was there for the week of The Open Championship at Portrush, and that's it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've still got it for another seven months, eight months, so I'll have a few more opportunities for people to see it and to – maybe not try it on, but at least they can see it!”

The Tour Championship now sits as golf’s richest prize with $40million up for grabs across the 30-player field while $10million will be awarded to the winner alongside title of FedEx Cup champion.

McIlroy has previously won the tournament on three occasions and he’s hoping to make the most of another opportunity.

“Any time you make it back to East Lake you’ve had a good year and it’s always nice to come back,” he added. “We’ve played this event and this golf course in a bunch of different formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has a different feel, any one of the 30 has a chance to win the FedEx Cup this year, which is obviously a lot different than it’s been in previous years.

“It’s a clean slate for everyone and it’s a great opportunity for one of the guys who maybe wasn’t a huge part of the season to put their hand up and have a chance to win the big prize at the end of the year.