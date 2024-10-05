Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyrrell Hatton continued a love affair with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as the two-time champion tied the course record of 61 at St Andrews – with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy playing alongside his father on Gerry’s 65th birthday.

McIlroy fired a 68 to sit at 10 under – 12 off Hatton’s lead heading into the final round.

Ryder Cup star Hatton, who is seeking to become the first person to win this tournament three times, made an eagle and nine birdies on Saturday to equal Ross Fisher’s record at the Old Course and reach 22 under par.

The Englishman also leads the team event alongside his father Jeff on 38 under and will be looking to make it a memorable Sunday.

Rory McIlroy (right) and his father, Gerry, embrace on the 18th green at St Andrews. The McIlroys' third round in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship was played on the day of Gerry's 65th birthday. (Photo by Robert Perry/PA Wire)

Halfway co-leader Nicolas Colsaerts produced the moment of the day when he made a rare albatross at the par-five 16th at Kingsbarns Golf Links on his way to a third straight 65 of the week.

The Belgian is Hatton’s closest challenger on 21 under, two ahead of Frenchman Tom Vaillant in third.

Starting the day three shots off the lead after opening rounds of 65 and 68 at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns respectively, Hatton recorded a brilliant burst of scoring on the front nine to grab a share of the lead after six holes.

But Colsaerts then made an albatross and a birdie in successive holes to move five clear at the top.

With a double bogey at the Belgian’s very next hole opening the door for the chasing pack, Hatton walked right through it with four straight birdies from the 12th to get within one of the lead.

And Hatton finished with a flourish, carding back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th to join Fisher in the history books and lead heading into the fourth round, which will also be at St Andrews.

He said: “I was just taking each hole as it came and just trying to make as many birdies as I could.

“I had actually shot 10 under here before. So yeah, I really wanted to birdie the last. That’s actually my lowest round on tour as well. Felt like I was trying harder than I normally would for a putt on the last.