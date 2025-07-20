Whilst Rory McIlroy believes Scottie Scheffler is “on a different level” – the American recognised the significance of the Northern Irishman completing the career grand slam earlier this year.

McIlroy became only the sixth golfer in history to win all four of the golf’s majors back in April when he was victorious at the Masters.

After winning the Open Championship by three shots at Royal Portrush, Scheffler is now only one leg away from completing the grand slam himself.

Scheffler has already won the Masters twice and lifted the PGA Championship back in May of this year, meaning the US Open is the only crown remaining.

USA's Scottie Scheffler celebrates victory with the Claret Jug on the 18th following day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush

However, the 29-year-old has only 11 months to wait to try to complete the set in the same four-year time-frame as 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus did.

When asked if he has left his mind wander towards the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York next year, Scheffler said: “I mean, no, I just got off the golf course a few minutes ago.

"That's one of those funny things that I think, since Rory accomplished that this year, it's on the front of everybody's mind, just because it is such an historic accomplishment in the game of golf.

"What a tremendous thing for Rory to be able to accomplish. To win all four major championships is pretty dang special. It's for sure a career achievement.

“Like I said, I don't focus too much on that stuff. When this season ends after the Ryder Cup for me, I'll get home, and I'll assess kind of where my game's at and things I can improve on and then kind of go from there.

"I don't think about winning tournaments. I just look at the body of work I have and just think about ways to improve.”

Only Tiger Woods has achieved the grand slam quicker – and whilst comparisons have been made between the pair – Scheffler refused to be labelled in the same breath as his fellow American.

"I still think they're a bit silly,” he added.

"Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there.