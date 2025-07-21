​Rory McIlroy’s jokes about “more grey than I already am” for the Open’s return to Royal Portrush before his retirement could also apply to the impact of trying to close down Sunday champion Scottie Scheffler.

McIlroy has spoken of his pride in Northern Ireland’s respected status within the game and, as a result of his grand slam greatness, often is tasked with the role of informal ambassador​ for the positives of play at Royal Portrush and the island overall in front of a global audience.

His passion for a swift Open Championship return to Royal Portrush just hours after a tied-seventh finish to close his homecoming as Masters winner didn’t stop the Northern Ireland sporting icon from joking with media.

When asked about hopes for future dates to build on Royal Portrush’s host track record of 1951, 2019 and 2025, McIlroy said: “It's been an amazing week...I feel so thankful and just so lucky that I get to do this in front of this crowd.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays from the 10th fairway as crowds look on during day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"Hopefully, I'll have one or two Opens left here, if the R&A decide to keep coming back...probably one while I'm still competitive and another one while I'm more grey than I already am.

“It's just been incredible to come back here and to play and at least feel like I had a chance today going out there...just an awesome week.”

Scheffler’s commanding march to major glory on Sunday in Northern Ireland added another impressive piece of silverware to the 28-year-old’s ever-improving roll of honour.

Following up May’s US PGA Championship with the Claret Jug has put Scheffler on four majors.

Scheffler can complete the grand slam McIlroy managed to finally secure - after a significant wait with Masters success in April – by winning next year’s US Open.

If that arrives, it would make Scheffler the seventh member of that special club – and within the same four-year timeframe as Jack Nicklaus, with only Tiger Woods having achieved the high status sooner.

“He's a very worthy winner...also, he's a great person,” said McIlroy. “And I think he's a wonderful ambassador for our game as well.