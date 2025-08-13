'The worst purchase ever': Rory McIlroy reveals first thing he bought with PGA Tour prize money

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has amassed over $107million in prize money on the PGA Tour, sitting second on the all-time list behind Tiger Woods after collecting 29 titles throughout a successful career – but he’s still haunted by his “horrific” first purchase.

McIlroy became the sixth player to complete golf’s Grand Slam by winning The Masters in April – his fifth major crown – and returns to action after a short break following The Open at Royal Portrush in this week’s BMW Championship.

The 36-year-old has made many shrewd investments, from property to creating his own golf league, but while starting out in the world of professional sport, that wasn’t always the case.

McIlroy claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Quail Hollow Championship in May 2010, beating Phil Mickelson by four strokes just two days before his 21st birthday.

Rory McIlroy sits second on the PGA Tour's all-time money list behind Tiger Woods. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ahead of beginning his BMW Championship campaign alongside Scottie Scheffler on Thursday, McIlroy was asked which product he bought with his maiden PGA Tour paycheque – but he couldn’t reveal full details.

"A watch,” he said. “With diamonds around it.

"It was horrific. I can't believe, it was like the worst purchase ever. It was so bad. I do (remember the make and model). It's not the make and model that I'm sponsored by now, so I'm not going to say it!”

McIlroy has been a professional golfer for almost 18 years and with that experience has started to alter his calendar in order to target the sport’s biggest events.

He skipped last week’s FedEx St Jude Championship as he gears up for next month’s Ryder Cup in New York, where McIlroy is looking to win an eighth title with Team Europe.

While many players on the PGA Tour will have ample time to rest after the FedExCup draws to its conclusion, McIlroy will play on the DP World Tour with trips to India and Australia lined up.

"A lot of the guys aren't 18 years into their professional career either,” he said when asked about last week’s absence. “I feel like I'm in a little bit of a different position than some of the guys.

"Yeah, as I said, I'm playing nine times between now and the end of the year, so I've still got a pretty busy stretch coming up.

“I just think that extra week off will do me good with the events coming up. Some big events that are important to me – the Irish Open, Wentworth, obviously the Ryder Cup.

"I want to try to win my seventh Race to Dubai over in Europe as well. There's some things that are still important to me that I want to go play in.