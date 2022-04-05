Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week
Tiger Woods plans to compete in the 86th Masters this week, less than 14 months after suffering serious injuries in an horrific car crash in February 2021.
By Sports Desk
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 4:36 pm
The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year.
The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.
“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.
Asked if he thought he could win a 16th major title this week, Woods said: “I do.”