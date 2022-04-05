Tiger Woods confirms he plans to play at the 86th Masters this week

The 15-time major winner, who feared shortly after the accident that his right leg would have to be amputated, has not contested a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, which was played in November that year.

The 46-year-old, who competed in the PNC Championship with son Charlie in December, played a practice round at Augusta last week and nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference.

