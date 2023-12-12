Tom McKibbin and Leona Maguire win Irish golfer of the year awards
County Down’s McKibbin won his first DP World Tour title with victory in the European Open in June, while Maguire was victorious in the Meijer LPGA Classic for her second LPGA Tour title and also starred as Europe retained the Solheim Cup.
McKibbin, 20, became Irish golf’s youngest tour winner since Rory McIlroy in 2009 after his victory in the summer.
The Holywood prospect also claimed nine top-25 finishes and qualified for the DP World Tour Championship after finishing 44th in the Race to Dubai in his debut season.
McKibbin admitted his surprise at winning the award over fellow Ulster golfer McIlroy, but has now set his sights following in his footsteps by playing in the Ryder Cup.
"It was a bit of a surprise [to win the award ahead of McIlroy] but obviously pretty cool to do that. I don't know how I have got that but it's pretty cool," he told BBC Sport NI.
On his prospects of playing for Europe in the Ryder Cup, he added: "Yes, for sure. It was pretty cool to watch it this year. I literally just sat and watched it on the TV for three days straight, and that has fuelled me on to get in for the next one.
"It gives me a lot of confidence that these guys [such as Shane Lowry] think I could be on the next one [team].
"It sort of shows that I am capable of it and I need to just go out and give it a good go over these next couple of years.
"I think if I can get into the right tournaments and the majors, and try and get enough points, then that is definitely a good goal to have."
Reflecting on a memorable season, McKibbin said that he had played solidly throughout, with his European Open success in June the clear highlight.
"It's been a pretty good, solid season,” he added. “Obviously the win [in the European Open] was massive but besides that I have been very solid throughout the year.
"I'm looking forward to next year a lot and very confident I can make it an even better year.”