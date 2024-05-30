Tom McKibbin makes solid start to defence of European Open title in Germany

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on May 30, 2024 in Winsen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

​Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin started the defence of his European Open title with a solid four-under par in Germany to trail leader Jannik De Bruyn by five shots heading into today’s second round action.

​McKibbin celebrated his maiden European Tour title triumph at Hamburg’s Green Eagle course in 2023 and has put himself in early contention for success once again, currently sitting tied for fourth alongside six other competitors, including Denmark’s Niklas Norgaard.

The 21-year-old started yesterday’s round with a bogey on his opening hole, but followed it up with two birdies on the front-nine before a further three on the back-nine, finishing with consecutive birdies on 17 and 18.

This tournament acts as further preparation for McKibbin’s major debut at the US Open, which will be staged at Pinehurst next month, after he was one of nine players to come through the 36-hole qualifying event.

Ahead of this week’s event, McKibbin was adamant that adopting a mindset of trying to defend his title will stand him in good stead for the upcoming trip Stateside.

“Pinehurst is obviously a very difficult golf course so really looking forward to it,” he said. “This week could actually be a good test for it because here is very, very hard.

"I sort of forgot how hard the course is.

"It’s a very long golf course, very challenging off the tee, so long and straight is probably a good combo.

“It was a lot warmer last year and the ball sort of got a bit of run on the fairways.

"So, it’s playing a lot longer this year so I think driving will be very, very big again.

“I am very excited just to get over there (to America) to play and to see where my game is at.

"So this week should sort of get me into that mental state of battling it out.”

Following yesterday’s flawless round, leader De Bruyn said: “I can’t explain what happened out there. I was just in the moment and the birdies kept coming. I was hitting the ball well in the right areas and my putting was great.

“I was six under through seven and didn’t really believe it. I hadn’t been playing great coming into the week, so I had no expectation...it worked out well for me today.”