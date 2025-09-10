Trump has ‘open invitation’ to visit Ireland as US president's Doonbeg resort in Co Clare is confirmed as venue for 2026 Irish Open

There is an “open invitation” for the US president to visit Ireland, the Taoiseach has said, as Donald Trump’s Co Clare resort was confirmed as the venue for next year’s Irish Open.

Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg, Co Clare, was confirmed as the destination for the tournament under DP World Tour’s 2026 schedule.

The event will be held between September 10-13, according to the schedule.

Last weekend, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy claimed victory at the Amgen Irish Open after what Taoiseach Micheal Martin described as a “fantastic finish” after “a few heart attacks on the way”.

Mr Martin highlighted the importance of sporting events like the Open and the upcoming NFL game at Croke Park for Irish tourism.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said: “These are very significant events and the relationship with the United States underpins thousands and thousands of jobs in this country.”

US President Donald Trump's Doonbeg resort in Co Clare has been confirmed as the venue for next year’s Irish Open. If Mr Trump does visit Doonbeg next September, would the golf-mad president be interested in also coming to play some of Northern Ireland's great courses, such as Royal Portrush or Royal County Down?

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Peter Burke said Mr Trump would be a “welcome visitor in our country” as he emphasised the importance of increasing ties with the US.

However, Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris stopped short of welcoming the visit.

Pressed on whether he would welcome the Irish Open being held in Doonbeg and a visit by the US president, Mr Harris said: “Where the Irish Open is (held) is not a matter for me.”

“There are things that are matters for me, but this is a matter for the sponsor to the Irish Open and others.”

Mr Harris said he was “sure many people in Clare would very much welcome the economic benefit” of the event.