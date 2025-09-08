Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Michelle O'Neill will not attend a banquet at Windsor Castle during US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK this month, MLAs have been told.

However, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly told the Northern Ireland Assembly that she would be at the event because "that is what leadership is about".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein vice president Ms O'Neill also stayed away from the events last year attended by the DUP's Ms Little-Pengelly in the White House on St Patrick's Day in protest at Mr Trump's stance on the conflict in Gaza .

First minister Michelle O'Neill will not attend a banquet at Windsor Castle during US president Donald Trump's state visit to the UK this month, MLAs have been told.

Answering questions in the Assembly, Ms Little-Pengelly was asked about the president's visit to the UK and what opportunities it presented for Northern Ireland .

She told MLAs: "President Trump's unprecedented second state visit to the UK is an opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland's strengths and build relationships with the president and his team and boost trade and investment.

"Using the visit to build personal ties is particularly important given the UK-US economic prosperity deal and ongoing uncertainty around tariffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have an opportunity to personally participate in the state banquet at Windsor Castle on 17th September which is being hosted by His Majesty the King in honour of the President of the United States and the First Lady.

"As with all engagements I will use this event to promote Northern Ireland as a great place to work, invest and visit and remind the president about our unique connection to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence."

She added: "It is vital to many businesses and communities across Northern Ireland that we not only reaffirm our unique position to the president, but cultivate a constructive relationship with the administration.

"One that supports our exporters as well as encouraging investment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP MLA David Brooks asked if Ms O'Neill would also be attending the banquet.

He said: "There has scarcely been a more important time to engage with the president of the United States .

"The deputy First Minister had to step up on St Patrick's Day last year whenever the First Minister decided not to show leadership."

Ms Little-Pengelly said: "At this stage the First Minister will not be attending the state banquet with President Trump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I engage with people, politicians, leaders, from all different political opinion.

"This isn't about what I personally feel about them, it is not even about what my view is about their political opinion, it is about me being in this role and stepping up and showing that leadership and engaging with people where there is a particular interest and importance for Northern Ireland .

"I do believe that is what leadership is all about.

"I won't be found wanting in terms of stepping forward."

She added: "These are unique and fantastic opportunities to engage not just with the president but the entire team he brings with him."

SDLP opposition leader Matthew O'Toole said that engagement with the president "cannot be a value-free engagement".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: " Donald Trump was found liable in a New York court by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman and there have been numerous other allegations against him."

The deputy First Minister said: "I will engage with the President of the United States because of the role that he holds.