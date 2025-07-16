Golf’s newest major champion JJ Spaun still cannot quite comprehend his victory at last month’s US Open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old completed a two-stroke victory over Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre at Oakmont and knows he can no longer “fly under the radar” as he makes his Open debut at Royal Portrush.

“I tried to sink it in as much as possible and it did, but it’s a weird feeling,” said the American, whose new elite-level status will see him tee off with defending champion Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm, both two-time major winners. “I never thought I would win a major – a few years ago I was just trying to get in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really surreal when I won, but I still wake up every morning trying to pinch myself, looking at the trophy and just thinking it’s actually mine.

JJ Spaun at his Royal Portrush media conference heading into this week's Open Championship. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

“It’s a big difference, having the spotlight on me now, and the expectations, but all I can do is just rely on the experiences I’ve had, coming down the stretch at the US Open, getting myself in the play-off at The Players Championship (which he lost to Rory McIlroy).

“I’ve had way bigger challenges, whether it’s life or golf or losing my card, than just being more in the spotlight, so I’m learning to embrace it.”

Spaun’s major victory has catapulted him to world number 10 and into Ryder Cup contention – he is currently fourth on the list with the top six qualifying automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think I’ve ever thought of being on the Ryder Cup,” he said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot throughout the last few years, from my caddie and my coach; they’ve been kind of putting that out there and almost in a way manifesting it, which is kind of weird.