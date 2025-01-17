Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mark Allen says he wants to turn his consistent form into securing more titles as he prepares for a last-four showdown against Shaun Murphy at the Masters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allen reached the semi-final of the Triple Crown event for a second successive year after a 6-2 win against Mark Selby on Thursday night.

The match was tied at 1-1 after Selby replied to Allen’s break of 81 with an 88, before the Northern Irishman kickstarted a run of four consecutive frames with a 104 in the third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Selby hit back with a break of 80 to take the seventh frame, Allen, who lifted the tournament in 2018, responded to claim the next 74-35, helped by a run of 59, to secure the win.

Mark Allen during his quarter final match against Mark Selby on day five of the 2025 Johnstone's Paint Masters at Alexandra Palace, London

Speaking to BBC Sport after his victory against three-time world champion Selby, a relieved Allen admitted he had the run of the ball during the gripping contest.

He said: "It started out like a really good game. The first three frames there were three breaks but then it just got a little bit scrappy.

"Sometimes the balls dictate and we both missed a few shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can definitely say that's probably the most luck I've had in a match in a long, long time. That was ridiculous at times.

"It was just meant to be for me today. I made a few mistakes, I felt like I played better than Mark but the luck definitely helped me.”

Allen’s opponent Murphy sealed a 6-2 win of his own as he defeated Australian Neil Robertson at Alexandra Palace, where he narrowly missed out on completing a 147 break.

In the eighth frame that saw him complete a 6-2 victory, Murphy, on course for a maximum, misjudged his shot as he potted the black to take his break to 120 and snookered himself behind the blue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Murphy in fine form during this year’s tournament, Allen knows he will have to be at his best to reach Sunday’s final.

"Outside of the Shoot-Out, I think it's six semi-finals in a row,” he added.

"It's consistent form but I want to win consistently. I don't just want to keep getting to semi-finals.