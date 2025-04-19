Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In one corner, all-conquering Steve Davis, the defending champion and three-time winner.

In the other, the guy with the upside-down glasses.

The result was a world snooker final – which concluded in the early hours of April 29, 1985 – that would ring through the ages as Northern Ireland’s Dennis Taylor ultimately claimed a memorable success.

Here PA takes a look back at the thrilling showdown in the 1985 World Snooker Championship final:

Northern Ireland's Dennis Taylor lines up the cue ball during his World Snooker Championship final match against Steve Davis on April 28, 1985 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. (Photo by Adrian Murrell/Getty Images)

Dominant Davis

Davis, a red-hot favourite at the start of the tournament, had been tested somewhat by Neal Foulds in the opening round, but had subsequently booked his place back in the final by sweeping aside former winners Terry Griffiths and Ray Reardon.

Taylor, a finalist in 1979, had beaten his own pair of ex-champions in Eddie Charlton and Cliff Thorburn en route, before hammering Tony Knowles 16-5 in the semi-finals to suggest he posed a threat to the reigning champion.

Davis establishes mighty lead

A post-midnight finale seemed a distant dream as Davis raced into an 8-0 lead, only missing the chance to further extend his lead when he missed a cut on the green in the following frame.

It proved to be a remarkable turning point, as Taylor stormed back to trail only 9-7 overnight, and had hauled the match level at 11-11 in the first session on the following day.

“No!”

Davis looked to have regained his composure when he moved one frame from victory at 17-15. But Taylor again clawed his way back to force the final frame decider – a 68-minute showdown that would fall to the final ball.

Watched by a record post-midnight television audience of 18.5 million, Taylor missed the first chance, a double, before leaving Davis a relatively simple cut into the bottom pocket for the title.

“No!” gasped ‘Whispering’ Ted Lowe in the commentary box, as Davis proceeded to over-cut it. Taylor duly potted the black into the same pocket, and shook his cue above his head in celebration.

An enduring double-act