EIHL: New Challenge Cup format for 2024/25 season confirmed

By Darryl Armitage
Published 13th May 2024, 20:27 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 20:37 BST
The Elite Ice Hockey League has confirmed a new format for the 2024/25 Challenge Cup, agreed by its 10 teams as planning begins for the new season.

Under the new format, 10 teams will compete across two groups for places in the semi-finals.

Mike Hicks, head of operations with the EIHL, said: “The biggest feedback for improvement in the 2022 Fan Survey was that we needed to address the Challenge Cup format, a subject the teams were also keen to address.

“It was something we have been looking at during the course of this season.”

A new format for the Challenge Cup has been confirmed by the EIHL for next season

Hicks continued: “We needed to find a solution that worked for all 10 teams as equal stakeholders, not simply benefit a few, and we’re pleased that the teams have come together to agree a new format for the coming season.”Hicks concluded: “This format offers us a solution that works for all teams, while also improving the sporting integrity of the competition with teams now fighting it out for four places in the semi-finals, which we hope will create greater excitement during the round robin phase.”

Group stage

Group A: Cardiff Devils, Coventry Blaze, Guildford Flames, Manchester Storm, Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers.

Group B: Belfast Giants, Dundee Stars, Fife Flyers, Glasgow Clan.

Teams in Group A will play each other once at home, and once away.

Teams in Group B will play on a two-home, two-away basis.

Straight to the semi-finals – Teams will be playing for four places in the semi-finals – there will be no quarter-finals.

The winners of Group A and B, as well as the runners up in Group A, will go directly into the Semi-finals.

The Runners-Up in Group B will face the Third-placed team in Group A in a special ‘play-in’ round to decide the final place in the semi-finals. This will be a one-off game, played at the home arena of the team with the higher points percentage from the group stage.

Whichever of the two group winners enters the semi-finals with the best points percentage from the group stage will be awarded the ability to choose their semi-final opponents (excluding the other group winners).

