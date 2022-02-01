EIHL season extended by one week to allow for complete schedule

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe

Some 30 games were postponed from mid-December onwards when nine teams entered the EIHL’s Covid-19 protocol.

In order to ensure the integrity of the league season, the teams agreed to extend the league season by one week to ensure all games can be fulfilled.

“The league title and qualifying for the playoffs have always been the most exciting part of our Elite League season, so we wanted to ensure that we had the fairest way possible of deciding those,” explained League chairman Tony Smith.

“As 10 teams, we agreed that it’s only right to ensure that each team plays a full 54-game season in order to determine final league and playoff places.

“Adding an extra week on to the season ensures that we can play all games, and gave us extra space to rearrange fixtures without needing teams to play even heavier schedules.”

Following the announcement, the following details in relation to the Stena Line Belfast Giants home games that have been rescheduled have been confirmed.

As previously announced, the home game versus Sheffield Steelers initially scheduled for Saturday 18 December moves to Saturday 12 March.

The home game versus Sheffield Steelers initially scheduled for Friday 17 December moves to Friday 15 April (Good Friday).

Home game initially scheduled for Guildford Flames on 22 December will now take place on 3 April.

Home game initially scheduled against Coventry Blaze on 7 January will now take place on Saturday April 16.

In addition, a new away game will be added on Friday 11 February versus Dundee, turning the forthcoming Scottish doubleheader into a triple header.

Details on ticket sales will be announced by Dundee in due course.

Extending the season by a week means that the league season will now reach its conclusion on the weekend of 16-17 April 2022, while playoff quarter-finals will take place the following week.

The new date for the Premier Sports Playoff finals weekend is 30 April - 1 May 2022.